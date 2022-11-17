Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 3.5%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.84. 651,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,313,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

