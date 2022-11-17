Golem Price Hits $0.21 (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $205.39 million and $22.17 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

