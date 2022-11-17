Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.29. 15,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,749. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

