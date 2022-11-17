Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC
In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.4 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
