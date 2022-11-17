Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 434.3 days.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of GDDFF stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Goodfood Market has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $5.79.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.41.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.