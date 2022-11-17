Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $171.16. 143,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,061,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $231.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

