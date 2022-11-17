Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 0.7% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $69,131,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $13,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBR shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.26.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. 1,071,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,162,920. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 64.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

