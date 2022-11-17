Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $67,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $5,025,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 94.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 315.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,496. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.01 and a 200-day moving average of $243.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

