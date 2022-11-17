Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,030 at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,030 ($12.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Grafton Group Price Performance
Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 778.90 ($9.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 708.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 783.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,281 ($15.05).
Grafton Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($88,131.61).
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
