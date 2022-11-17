Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,030 at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,050 ($12.34) to GBX 1,030 ($12.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grafton Group Price Performance

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 778.90 ($9.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 708.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 783.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 959.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,281 ($15.05).

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($88,131.61).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also

