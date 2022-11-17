Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GHM. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Graham Stock Up 0.8 %

About Graham

NYSE:GHM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 6,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.61. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

