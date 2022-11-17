Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Director Richard Lee Boger Buys 3,200 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at $507,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Lee Boger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE GTN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.14. 7,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

