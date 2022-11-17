Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.76 ($0.09). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 8,185,483 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.21) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.67, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £385.19 million and a PE ratio of -39.15.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

