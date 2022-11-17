Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDOT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $998.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 27,156 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

