Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS: GTBIF) recently:

11/3/2022 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$31.00.

10/28/2022 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Green Thumb Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

GTBIF remained flat at $14.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 578,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,927. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.58. Green Thumb Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.