Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 378,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. Greenidge Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 105.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Greenidge Generation by 7.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Further Reading

