Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Trading Down 5%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 63,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Grid Metals Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
About Grid Metals
Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.
