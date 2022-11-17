Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Griffon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

GFF stock opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

