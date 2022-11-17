Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.93

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 6786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Griffon

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

