Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.49. Grifols shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 1,399 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.49) to €10.00 ($10.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Grifols from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.30 ($10.62) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
