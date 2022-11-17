Grin Price Reaches $0.0379 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $543,711.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,656.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00364973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00117849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00790052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00619487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00232396 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

