Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 1,265,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,921. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $63,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $185,925.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,085.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $63,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $7,293,445. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

