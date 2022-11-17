Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

GCMG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Grosvenor Capital Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grosvenor Capital Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

