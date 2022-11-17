Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.58. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Get Grupo Carso alerts:

Grupo Carso Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Carso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Carso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.