Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in October

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Grupo Carso Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.58. Grupo Carso has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.
Grupo Carso Company Profile
