Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,714,232. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

