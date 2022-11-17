Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GBAB remained flat at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6,100.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,266 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $11,581,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 96.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

