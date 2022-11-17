Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

