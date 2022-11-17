Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 210,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hagerty Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Hagerty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hagerty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

