Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 210,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Hagerty Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
