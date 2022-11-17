Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.89

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 46 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.