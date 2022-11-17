Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $521,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 1,143,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
