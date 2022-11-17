Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $521,500.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 1,143,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

