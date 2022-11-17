Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Hammer Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

About Hammer Technology

(Get Rating)

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

