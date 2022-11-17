Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 329,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $257.52. 5,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.69 and a 200-day moving average of $302.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

