Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.20 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.44. 4,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

