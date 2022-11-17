Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 75,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

