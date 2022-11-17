Hartline Investment Corp Has $345,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 91,117 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

NYSE CL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.36. 182,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,258. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

