Hartline Investment Corp Increases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 738,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081,550. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

