Hartline Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 14,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.93. 791,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,158,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

