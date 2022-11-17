Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 65,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 360.2% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 370,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 326,614 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.0 %

Walt Disney Profile

DIS traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.07. 474,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,686,730. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

