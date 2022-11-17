Hartline Investment Corp Sells 554 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.0 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $87.05. 294,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,528,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $213.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.