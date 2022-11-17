Hartline Investment Corp Sells 600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 74.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Solar by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,907,000 after acquiring an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 879,070 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,613,000 after purchasing an additional 269,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.72. 72,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.21 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $162.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.96.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

