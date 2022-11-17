Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,000 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

PEAK opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

