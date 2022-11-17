Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after purchasing an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.74.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $221.26 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.14 and a 200 day moving average of $215.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

