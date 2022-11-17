Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,215 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

