Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,247 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

