Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Update

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harvia Oyj Stock Performance

HRVFF opened at 59.20 on Thursday. Harvia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of 59.20 and a fifty-two week high of 59.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 59.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Harvia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

