Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Short Interest Update

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWKN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hawkins Stock Down 1.0 %

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

