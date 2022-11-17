Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $3.47 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Novartis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Company Profile

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.10. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

