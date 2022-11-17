Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $416,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,062. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.