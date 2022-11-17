Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $735,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

