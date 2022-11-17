HC Wainwright Trims FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Target Price to $3.00

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FlexShopper’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

FlexShopper stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. FlexShopper has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

