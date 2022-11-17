Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 916,700 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 1,057,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days.

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Several analysts have commented on CDDRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

