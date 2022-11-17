Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 420,045 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,045 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.29% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $207,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

BNS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

